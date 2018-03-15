Top Glove seals $310m oversubscribed loan

The facility, which was launched
into general syndication in January, was helmed by sole co-ordinator Citi.
Seven other financial institutions participated, including Bangkok Bank, Bank
of China, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (Malaysia), BNP Paribas, Hong Leong
Bank, Mizuho Bank (Malaysia) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp Malaysia.
