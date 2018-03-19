Watermark
Cagney’s HELOC shop makes hiring push

Former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney’s new online startup, Figure, which is looking to provide financing for home improvement loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOC), is looking to bring on at least 11 people, including a chief compliance officer.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 19 Mar 2018


The chief compliance officer will report to Sara Priola, Figure’s general counsel. The new hire is expected to lead Figure’s compliance program, which includes designing and implementing the compliance management system for the company’s lending, investment advisory and broker dealer businesses, according to Figure’s career page.

