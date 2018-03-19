NIBC IPO covered at base size as investors see value The IPO of Dutch bank NIBC is covered at its base size, the latest IPO to experience a solid book build after setting a conservative price range on its listing.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are global coordinators. ABN Amro and ING Bank are bookrunners. The IPO came to market in what is a busy period for new listings, with multiples deals in front of investors. But despite a number of other interesting deals being put forward ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. The IPO came to market in what is a busy period for new listings, with multiples deals in front of investors. But despite a number of other interesting deals being put forward ...