NIBC IPO covered at base size as investors see value

The IPO of Dutch bank NIBC is covered at its base size, the latest IPO to experience a solid book build after setting a conservative price range on its listing.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 19 Mar 2018

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are global coordinators. ABN Amro and ING Bank are bookrunners.

The IPO came to market in what is a busy period for new listings, with multiples deals in front of investors. But despite a number of other interesting deals being put forward ...

