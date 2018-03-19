Watermark
CEB mandates for social inclusion bond

The Council of Europe Development Bank’s long awaited social inclusion bond will come to market on Tuesday, following a two week roadshow.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 19 Mar 2018

The supranational has mandated Crédit Agricole, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs and Rabobank to run the books for a €500m no-grow seven year. Initial price thoughts were set in the area of 20bp through mid-swaps.

The supranational announced at the start of February that it would ...

