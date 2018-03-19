Watermark
LKQ adds reverse Yankee to record high yield LBO bond issuance

Funding for leveraged buyouts in the European primary high yield market gained further share of overall issuance on Monday, as specialty car parts maker LKQ from Chicago announced a €1bn bond for its acquisition of German peer Stahlgruber.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 19 Mar 2018

The US borrower is becoming a familiar name in the euro high yield market as it asks European investors to finance its corporate acquisitions in Eurozone markets.

It first issued euros two years ago, in May 2016, after buying Rhiag-Inter Auto Parts Italia near Milan. On Monday, ...

