NYSERDA pivots to ABS after Trump scraps energy bond scheme

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) issued a debut residential solar ABS last week to finance its Green Jobs–Green New York (GJGNY) programme, three months after the municipal green bond scheme it previously used for financing was scrapped.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 19 Mar 2018
The $18.5m transaction attracted five buyers, who liked the programme’s “Green Bond” certification from the Climate Bond Institute, according to a person briefed on the matter. The bonds were sold at an average coupon rate of 4.55% ranging from 3.00% to 4.813% for varying maturity dates. For full ...

