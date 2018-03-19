Watermark
FIA calls for end to 'duplicative' derivs reporting

The Futures Industry Association has called for changes to European derivative reporting rules, suggesting that some aspects of the regulations are 'duplicative', and not properly tailored to listed products.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 19 Mar 2018

The FIA on Monday revealed its response to a European Commission consultation on supervisory reporting that closed last week, taking issue with the fact that individual transactions are reported, as opposed to aggregate positions.

While the FIA said that members agreed that reporting requirements imposed by the European ...

