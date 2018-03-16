Watermark
Go to Asia edition

MUFG hires new structured products head

MUFG announced on Friday that it has hired Scott Rodman as managing director and head of structured solutions for the Americas.

  • By Max Adams
  • 16 Mar 2018

According to a release from the bank, Rodman will be focused on structured finance transactions, including middle market lending. According to his LinkedIn profile, he will also be working on MUFG’s structured finance efforts in the ABS, CMBS, RMBS and CLO sectors.

Rodman reports to the head of MUFG’s Americas ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Mar 2018
1 Citi 94,984.75 352 8.11%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 91,388.48 264 7.80%
3 JPMorgan 85,989.76 355 7.34%
4 Barclays 75,861.83 231 6.48%
5 Goldman Sachs 63,392.84 171 5.41%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Mar 2018
1 Deutsche Bank 11,282.84 20 9.25%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 10,109.80 20 8.29%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,894.16 18 8.11%
4 Citi 7,208.72 18 5.91%
5 BNP Paribas 6,855.32 27 5.62%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Mar 2018
1 Goldman Sachs 4,258.05 18 13.42%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,404.90 13 7.58%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,933.40 11 6.09%
4 Credit Suisse 1,775.47 8 5.59%
5 JPMorgan 1,732.54 10 5.46%