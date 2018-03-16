MUFG hires new structured products head

According to a release from the bank, Rodman will be focused
on structured finance transactions, including middle market lending. According
to his LinkedIn profile, he will also be working on MUFG’s structured finance
efforts in the ABS, CMBS, RMBS and CLO sectors.
