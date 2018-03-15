Second Takeaway.com block clears after anchor bids

The trade came on the eve of the publication of Takeaway.com’s 2017 annual report.
Bookrunner Morgan Stanley launched the trade after the market close, with an initial size of 1.7m shares. Prime Ventures, one of the pre-IPO shareholders, was the seller.Due to the strength of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.