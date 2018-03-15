Funding scorecard: French agencies

...
|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Total funding requirement
|% raised
|Date
AFD
|€1.7bn
|€6.7bn
|25%
|Mar 16
Bpifrance
|€1.8bn
|€4bn-€5bn
|40%
|Mar 16
|Cades
|€1.6bn
|€4bn
|40%
|Mar 16
Unédic
|€0
|€3.5bn*
|0%
|Mar 16
SNCF Réseau
|€1.1bn
|€4bn-€4.3bn
|27%
|Mar 16
* of guaranteed EMTN programme.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.