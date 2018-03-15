Carige shrugs off market vol and politics for tier two

Carige appears unfazed by recent market volatility, the inconclusive results of the Italian election earlier this month, and the new proposals and guidance from European institution on how banks should deal with non-performing loans (NPLs).Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS will ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.