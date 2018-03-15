Agribusiness and property companies join diverse CEE pipeline

Serbian AEC Agrinvestment, one of the largest agribusinesses in central and eastern Europe, has named Credit Suisse and JP Morgan as lead managers to arrange its debut deal.The BB- rated issuer will market a euro-denominated five year bond, and begins investor meetings on March 19. ...
