HDFC raises curtain for bank Masalas

HDFC’s Rp23bn ($354.56m) deal came more than a year after the Reserve Bank of India approved the issuance of Masala bonds by the country’s banks. Banks have not tapped the offshore rupee market until now for a couple of reasons — the main being their lack of
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.