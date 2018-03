IFC, Amundi close EM bank green bond fund at $1.4bn Senior executives of the International Finance Corp and Amundi will gather in Paris this Friday for the official signing of Amundi Planet — Emerging Green One: the innovative fund the organisations set up to invest in green bonds issued by emerging market banks. The fund is already closed and listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

