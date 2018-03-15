Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Prytania to open New York office for ABS fund

UK based structured finance firm Prytania Asset Management is looking to open a new office in New York in April, to support growing appetite for offshore US and European structured product offerings.

  • By David Bell
  • 09:00 PM

The firm invests globally in structured products, including private deals and whole loan strategies under its credit umbrella, and has offices in London and Chicago.

The New York office will support the offshore funds of the firm, but an onshore offering could be considered in the future, according ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 21,508.91 55 12.80%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,936.86 52 11.86%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 15,619.02 45 9.29%
4 JPMorgan 12,136.94 40 7.22%
5 Credit Suisse 10,224.78 18 6.08%