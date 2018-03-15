Prytania to open New York office for ABS fund UK based structured finance firm Prytania Asset Management is looking to open a new office in New York in April, to support growing appetite for offshore US and European structured product offerings.

The firm invests globally in structured products, including private deals and whole loan strategies under its credit umbrella, and has offices in London and Chicago. The New York office will support the offshore funds of the firm, but an onshore offering could be considered in the future, according ...