Watermark
Go to Asia edition

KfW EUR4bn 0.125% Feb 23

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 15 Mar 2018

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Mar 2018
1 Citi 9,037.14 14 11.91%
2 JPMorgan 8,815.28 11 11.62%
3 Barclays 8,460.40 10 11.15%
4 NatWest Markets 5,400.28 4 7.12%
5 HSBC 5,128.43 7 6.76%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Mar 2018
1 Citi 17,835.27 35 12.77%
2 HSBC 14,861.64 26 10.64%
3 JPMorgan 13,415.21 29 9.61%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,557.35 32 8.99%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,078.91 19 7.22%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Mar 2018
1 Barclays 15,483.41 21 9.32%
2 JPMorgan 14,386.59 23 8.66%
3 Citi 12,196.10 32 7.34%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 10,811.51 20 6.51%
5 HSBC 9,900.76 33 5.96%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Mar 2018
1 Citi 34,751.67 101 8.63%
2 JPMorgan 33,781.10 137 8.39%
3 HSBC 28,586.19 90 7.10%
4 Barclays 26,027.26 58 6.46%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,645.23 57 5.13%