Russia shows nerve with bond execution planned International condemnation of Russia, which stands accused of poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK, has not stopped the country from forging ahead with plans to raise money in the Eurobond market. Russia had taken orders of $4.5bn and revised guidance for a new 11 year bond and a tap of its 2047s by Friday lunchtime.

