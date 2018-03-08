Watermark
CMBS rally is long in the tooth, says MS, as market runs at double speed

Morgan Stanley analysts wrote on Tuesday that the rally in CMBS is getting long in the tooth, though this has not halted appetite for new issuance, including a Blackstone-backed deal refinancing a loan secured on Chicago's famed Willis Tower.

  • By David Bell
  • 06:15 PM

The Morgan Stanley analysts wrote that the rally in triple-A CMBS spreads, which has run since February 2016, is the longest the market has ever enjoyed — but is nearing a turning point.

Triple-A spreads are approaching historic tights relative to the risk free rate, while junior debt ...

