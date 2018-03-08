PACEfunding taps Natixis for debut ABS

The company filed ABS-15G documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. Natixis, which which led Renew Financial’s residential PACE deals, is leading the PACEfunding offering.The transaction will be privately placed and in the $50m range, GlobalCapital first reported in January. The deal has a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.