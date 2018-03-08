Watermark
PACEfunding taps Natixis for debut ABS

PACEfunding, a California-based residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) finance firm, has mandated Natixis to lead its first ever securitization.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 07:45 PM

The company filed ABS-15G documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. Natixis, which which led Renew Financial’s residential PACE deals, is leading the PACEfunding offering.

The transaction will be privately placed and in the $50m range, GlobalCapital first reported in January. The deal has a ...

