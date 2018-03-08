Watermark
Covered bond directive may backfire

The eagerly awaited European 'Covered Bond Directive' was supposed to ring-fence the quality of the product by clearly defining the assets that are eligible for the cover pool. But the proposal risks diluting the quality of the covered bond product.

Article six, paragraph one of the European Commission's Monday proposal for a directive on covered bonds says that covered bonds should be collateralised by “high quality assets” as referred to in Article 129 of the capital requirement regulation, “or by any other high quality assets”.

To qualify for in the ‘any other’ category, the assets must meet certain conditions, such as having a measurable value and having an enforceable charge or guarantee on the asset.

By offering up ‘any other asset’ as covered bond collateral, the proposal widens the net compared to the Capital Requirements Regulation, which gives a clear distinction between established covered bonds that are mainly secured on mortgages or public sector loans and anything else.

"With its current proposal, the Commission is calling for high-quality cover assets, although it has not provided details of the exact requirements for permissible cover assets," the Association of German Pfandbriefbanks (VDP) has warned.

When it comes to the eligibility of cover assets the VDP is worried that the wording allows for too much interpretation, which it fears will take covered bonds beyond the the traditional scope of the asset class.

The European Covered Bond Council was clearly also concerned that the Commission’s political imperative to boost wholesale financing for more assets would lead to a dilution of the covered bond asset class.

It tried to solve this problem by proposing a distinct new category of bond, drawing on the structure of a covered bond, but firmly separate, called a European Secured Note.

The proposed 'Covered Bond Directive' forms a part of the European Union's Capital Markets Union project and it is likely that, by introducing scope for a wider pool of eligible assets, the European Commission hopes to boost lending to small and medium sized enterprises, so increasing growth in the real economy.

But, if the Commission’s political imperative ends up diluting covered bond asset quality, it plans could spectacularly backfire. 

Covered bonds are often viewed as the “rainy day” product that gives banks access to wholesale markets in stressed conditions when all other funding avenues are closed.

But if investor confidence in the product is lost because poorly performing assets have broken the unblemished 200 year record of no covered bond losses, the market's raison d'être will have been destroyed.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 04:45 PM

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Suisse 4,752.58 23 6.78%
2 UniCredit 4,631.57 24 6.61%
3 Natixis 4,326.70 18 6.17%
4 Barclays 3,800.97 19 5.42%
5 HSBC 3,758.80 21 5.36%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,871.06 70 8.37%
2 Goldman Sachs 21,569.13 115 6.26%
3 Citi 20,034.09 100 5.81%
4 Morgan Stanley 19,649.76 85 5.70%
5 JPMorgan 19,095.94 75 5.54%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 26,251.49 58 13.89%
2 Goldman Sachs 18,049.87 104 9.55%
3 Citi 17,717.22 78 9.37%
4 JPMorgan 16,633.61 51 8.80%
5 Morgan Stanley 15,862.96 66 8.39%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 3,920.97 14 9.70%
2 UniCredit 2,925.87 12 7.24%
3 Deutsche Bank 2,690.14 9 6.66%
4 Credit Suisse 2,626.76 8 6.50%
5 LBBW 2,476.70 11 6.13%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 2,716.96 8 15.31%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 2,197.20 4 12.38%
3 BNP Paribas 1,774.32 5 9.99%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,447.57 4 8.15%
5 Lloyds Banking Group 996.11 2 5.61%