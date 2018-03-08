Koomin saves on $300m comeback to Formosa

Bookbuilding for the five year FRN started at the range of 78bp to 80bp over three month Libor on Monday morning Asia time. Société Générale and Standard Chartered were the bookrunners on the deal.A1/A+/A rated Kookmin raised $300m from the outing at 78bp over Libor. A source ...
