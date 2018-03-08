‘Punishing market’ stymies Toba Bara debut

Toba Bara’s maiden transaction was never going to be easy, admitted one syndicate banker on the trade. Debut high yield bonds like Toba Bara’s, which was expected to receive a B3 rating from Moody’s and B- rating from Fitch, face the most investor scrutiny. But while the borrower
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.