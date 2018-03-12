Clifden tries stalling tactics, but RMAC called regardless Clifden IOM No. 1, the fund which attempted an audacious raid on the reserve funds of several non-conforming UK RMBS bonds from the RMAC series, asked on Friday for the issuers and trustees to hold back a “reserve amount” from the redemption of the deals on Monday. But the bid failed, and the bonds will be redeemed as Paratus AMC wanted.

