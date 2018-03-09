Former WCM managers to float new German real estate firm Godewind Immobilien, the German real estate company led by the former CEO and CFO of WCM, has filed an intention to float document to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in a €450m IPO.



JP Morgan and Citigroup are global coordinators on the IPO, Berenberg and Société Générale are bookrunners. Godwind plans to sell up to 113.5m new shares at a fixed offer price of €4 a share, valuing the deal at €450m. There is an option to increase the size ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. Godwind plans to sell up to 113.5m new shares at a fixed offer price of €4 a share, valuing the deal at €450m. There is an option to increase the size ...