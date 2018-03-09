Former WCM managers to float new German real estate firm

JP Morgan and Citigroup are global coordinators on the IPO, Berenberg and Société Générale are bookrunners.Godwind plans to sell up to 113.5m new shares at a fixed offer price of €4 a share, valuing the deal at €450m. There is an option to increase the size ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.