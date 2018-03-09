Watermark
Former WCM managers to float new German real estate firm

Godewind Immobilien, the German real estate company led by the former CEO and CFO of WCM, has filed an intention to float document to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in a €450m IPO.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 09 Mar 2018


JP Morgan and Citigroup are global coordinators on the IPO, Berenberg and Société Générale are bookrunners.

Godwind plans to sell up to 113.5m new shares at a fixed offer price of €4 a share, valuing the deal at €450m. There is an option to increase the size ...

