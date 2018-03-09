Watermark
Core Industrial Reit pulls €225m flotation

Core Industrial Reit, the Irish real estate investment trust backed by US hedge fund York Capital, has called off its €225m plus IPO in London and Ireland, blaming rough markets.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 09 Mar 2018

Credit Suisse and Davy Stockbrokers were bookrunners.

“Despite encouraging institutional support, Core Industrial Reit has decided not to proceed with its IPO at the current time due to market conditions,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The deal was expected to price on Thursday ...

