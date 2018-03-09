Watermark
Go to Asia edition

City gets on the ball with Vialli with bond for young Canaries

Second tier English football club Norwich City has announced plans to sell a mini-bond to build a new academy to help it develop the club’s younger players. The retail bond features an unusual kicker based on the club’s success and will use a platform co-founded by former Chelsea player and manager Gianluca Vialli.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 09 Mar 2018
The club aims to raise between £3.5m-£5m to invest in facilities at its training ground, which will maintain the club’s category one status for its academy. Category one status is the highest achievable grading for an academy, allows clubs to attract players from a wider area and command ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,854.44 113 6.77%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 26,718.09 111 6.74%
3 Barclays 21,056.39 69 5.31%
4 Goldman Sachs 18,166.54 68 4.58%
5 Citi 18,136.63 115 4.57%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,799.34 25 10.09%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,452.71 19 7.75%
3 UniCredit 3,746.90 17 6.52%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,658.66 19 6.37%
5 HSBC 3,334.05 23 5.80%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 923.77 9 7.90%
2 Morgan Stanley 732.63 4 6.27%
3 Credit Suisse 706.45 8 6.04%
4 Goldman Sachs 657.29 6 5.62%
5 JPMorgan 638.84 7 5.46%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,987.07 43 9.41%
2 Citi 5,275.65 41 8.29%
3 Credit Suisse 5,229.48 34 8.22%
4 Barclays 4,168.44 25 6.55%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,122.17 35 6.48%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,411.95 22 7.36%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,415.96 19 6.01%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,799.21 19 5.17%
4 HSBC 3,558.82 24 4.84%
5 JPMorgan 3,411.05 15 4.64%