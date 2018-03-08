Watermark
Nissan’s JV returns with fixed-floating ABS combo

Dongfeng Nissan Auto Finance stuck to the strategy from its last transaction in October 2017 — of selling a fixed-rate note accompanied by a floating-rate tranche — as it returned to the Chinese asset-backed securities market on Thursday, raising Rmb4.5bn ($709.2m).

  • By Noah Sin
  • 11:15 AM

