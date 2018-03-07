Teva bags success in inaugural HY bond giving buyers rare premium Investors showered orders on Wednesday on to the first bond issue of Teva Pharmaceuticals since its downgrade to high yield ratings. The hook? A 50pb-100bp premium over its old bonds in the secondary market.

Teva had some challenges to overcome to entice investors with its new bond deal this week, according to two high yield fund managers in London. It belongs to an industry sector prone to disruptions, has more than $7bn of debt maturing in the next two years, and ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. It belongs to an industry sector prone to disruptions, has more than $7bn of debt maturing in the next two years, and ...