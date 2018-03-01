Watermark
EIB scores jumbo 10 year

The European Investment Bank printed a €5bn 10 year benchmark on Wednesday — the second largest deal of the year from a non-sovereign SSA issuer — dispelling any lingering concerns over the market’s reaction to the Italian election result.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:30 PM

“I wish all deals went like this,” said a banker at one of the leads. “We priced early with a great book. It all went smoothly.”

Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, JP Morgan and Société Générale set the spread at mid-swaps minus ...

