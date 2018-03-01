Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SAP executes tight triple as DXC debuts in sterling

On Wednesday, German business software company SAP printed a €1.5bn triple tranche deal at tight spreads following more than a year and a half without issuing, while American IT services firm DXC sold its first non-dollar deal.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 04:00 PM
The A2/A rated SAP’s last new issue was a €400m two year floating rate note in August 2016, but its last fixed issue was a €600m 10 year deal in March 2015, which was also part of a triple tranche offering. However, it now has to fund its ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,848.78 105 7.00%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,680.17 101 6.69%
3 Barclays 19,233.87 60 5.21%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,667.04 64 4.79%
5 Wells Fargo Securities 16,981.48 68 4.60%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,717.08 24 10.56%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,452.71 19 8.23%
3 UniCredit 3,479.32 15 6.43%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,391.08 17 6.27%
5 HSBC 3,066.47 21 5.67%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 923.77 9 8.68%
2 Morgan Stanley 732.63 4 6.88%
3 Goldman Sachs 657.29 6 6.18%
4 Credit Suisse 577.70 7 5.43%
5 JPMorgan 572.76 6 5.38%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,622.17 40 10.02%
2 Citi 4,534.96 38 8.08%
3 Credit Suisse 4,138.78 30 7.38%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 3,248.55 24 5.79%
5 Barclays 3,033.31 20 5.41%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,411.95 22 7.79%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,415.96 19 6.36%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,613.89 18 5.20%
4 HSBC 3,269.35 22 4.71%
5 JPMorgan 3,225.73 14 4.64%