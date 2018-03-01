Nomura names Akatsuka new global IB chief

Akatsuka will take up his new role on April 1, replacing Minoru Shinohara.
Having joined the Japanese bank in 1990, Akatsuka was most recently a senior managing director for innovations, and a senior corporate managing director looking after the retail division business strategy and management.The rejig will also ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.