BOI looks to reopen Irish mart as OCBC eyes sterling

Bank of Ireland is targeting the seven year tenor in euros. It picked Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Société Générale and UniCredit to arrange the deal, which could come out on Wednesday.It will mark the first Irish covered bond in more than ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.