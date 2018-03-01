Georgia Capital brings $300m bond before demerger

Georgia Capital, rated B2/B+/- first talked the six year bond, which was capped at $300m, at 6.625% area before refining guidance to 6.375%-6.50% and printing the deal at 6.375%.
Bank of Georgia Group is going through a demerger process. When the process is done, the group’s financial assets, including
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.