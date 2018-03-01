Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Stanbic Kenya launches $100m loan

Standard Bank’s Kenya branch is looking to raise $100m in the loan market, ahead of a maturity coming up for one of its loans in October.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 04:30 PM

Stanbic Kenya has mandated Mashreqbank as sole co-ordinator on the facility. It will have two and three year tranches. The bank plans to wrap up the deal by April.

Emirates NBD was bookrunner on that facility with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, Commercial Bank ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 39,758.64 145 10.60%
2 JPMorgan 31,220.02 133 8.33%
3 Citi 27,274.91 84 7.27%
4 Deutsche Bank 19,854.27 62 5.29%
5 Wells Fargo Securities 19,342.55 94 5.16%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UOB 388.89 1 10.23%
1 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 388.89 1 10.23%
1 Standard Chartered Bank 388.89 1 10.23%
1 Mizuho 388.89 1 10.23%
1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 388.89 1 10.23%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 1,788.34 6 7.05%
2 ING 1,756.08 6 6.92%
3 Deutsche Bank 1,755.81 5 6.92%
4 BNP Paribas 1,659.34 6 6.54%
5 Citi 1,563.39 7 6.16%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 10,387.37 16 10.76%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,741.59 15 9.05%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,474.28 15 8.78%
4 Citi 7,375.39 18 7.64%
5 Goldman Sachs 6,448.14 13 6.68%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%