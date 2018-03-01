Land NRW readies sustainability deal as CEB hits the road

The Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) has picked banks for a roadshow to market its second social inclusion bond. GlobalCapital reported in February that the supranational intended to return to the format this spring.CEB announced on Monday that Crédit Agricole, DZ Bank, Goldman ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.