Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Land NRW readies sustainability deal as CEB hits the road

The SRI market is in full swing. Two borrowers are set to come to market on Tuesday, while a third is going on the road to promote its return to the format.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 04:15 PM

The Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) has picked banks for a roadshow to market its second social inclusion bond. GlobalCapital reported in February that the supranational intended to return to the format this spring.

CEB announced on Monday that Crédit Agricole, DZ Bank, Goldman ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,037.14 14 11.94%
2 JPMorgan 8,815.28 11 11.65%
3 Barclays 8,460.40 10 11.18%
4 NatWest Markets 5,400.28 4 7.14%
5 HSBC 5,128.43 7 6.78%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,523.04 29 14.07%
2 JPMorgan 12,456.41 22 10.61%
3 HSBC 12,347.00 18 10.52%
4 Goldman Sachs 9,704.24 18 8.27%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,521.13 23 8.11%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 15,177.33 20 10.19%
2 JPMorgan 12,841.79 22 8.62%
3 Citi 11,647.43 29 7.82%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 9,921.42 18 6.66%
5 NatWest Markets 9,152.73 8 6.14%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 32,584.15 87 9.39%
2 JPMorgan 30,911.88 118 8.91%
3 HSBC 23,745.29 67 6.84%
4 Barclays 23,396.25 48 6.74%
5 Goldman Sachs 18,421.84 31 5.31%