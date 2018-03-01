Georgia Capital offers new six year

The issuer, rated B2/B+/— was marketing the six year bond, which is capped at $300m, at 6.625%.
BGEO Group’s $450m 6% 2023s are the most relevant comparable, according to bankers on the deal. Those bonds were quoted at 5.35% on Monday.BGEO Group is the parent ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.