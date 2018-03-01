BAML ECM boss becomes vice-chairman

Craig Coben, one of the best known and most widely respected bankers in European equity capital markets, is taking the vice-chairman position.
Since 2014 he has been running global ECM, first as co-head with Mary Ann Deignan and since 2016, when she left to join Lazard, as sole head.In ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.