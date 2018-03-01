Saudi Arabia increases loan to $16bn, cuts price as demand swells

In January the kingdom requested proposals from the 14 relationship banks in the $10bn three year loan it had signed in May 2016, and to other banks seeking to join its core group, to refinance the loan. The 2016 loan, priced at 105bp over Libor with an all-in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.