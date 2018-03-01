Watermark
Go to Asia edition
RMB

RMB offering gives HKEX boost

Stock Connect volumes and a broader RMB offering played a key role in helping the Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX) turn a profit last year.

  • By Paolo Danese
  • 08:00 AM

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 35.00
2 China CITIC Bank Corp 30.00
3 China Merchants Securities Co 17.00
4 HSBC 5.00
4 Standard Chartered Bank 5.00

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 09-Feb-18 Sino-Ocean Group Holdings Hong Kong 3,000
2 06-Feb-18 Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings Hong Kong 1,200
3 05-Feb-18 China Merchants Port Holdings (CMP) Hong Kong 500
4 01-Feb-18 The Emirate of Sharjah United Arab Emirates 2,000
5 25-Jan-18 Sino-Ocean Group Holdings Hong Kong 3,000

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 41.14
2 DBS 9.12
2 HSBC 9.12
2 Bank of China (BOC) 9.12
2 KGI Asia 9.12

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 27-Feb-18 Bank of China Macau Branch (BOC Macau) China 4,000
2 27-Feb-18 QNB Finance Qatar 750
3 26-Feb-18 Shui On Development (Holdco for Shui On Land) China 1,600
4 22-Feb-18 Far East Horizon China 630
5 08-Feb-18 Sinochem Offshore Capital Company China 1,000