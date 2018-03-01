Hong Kong IPOs: Haitong UniTrust, Intron and Chunlai file

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing is back in the fray after its initial application lapsed following a six month deadline. The leasing arm of Haitong Securities refiled an updated prospectus with the city’s bourse on Thursday.The firm initially submitted draft IPO documents in June last year. ...
