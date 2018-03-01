Paraguay preps bond to reawaken dormant Lat Am

Ba1/BB/BB+ rated Paraguay will meet investors on March 6-7 ahead of a planned $500m bond sale. Citi and JP Morgan are managing the roadshow ahead of what would be the land-locked sovereign’s sixth international issuance.“After weeks of intense monitoring of market conditions, the announcement of this issuance has ...
