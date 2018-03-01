Complacency sky high as Italian election looms An awful lot of capital and financial market participants are relaxed about Sunday's Italian election, predicting that coalitions and deadlock will remain a staple of Italy's political system. But others urge caution — and hedging — while the going is good for fear that complacency is taking hold, writes Costas Mourselas.

