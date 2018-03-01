Watermark
CME wastes no time in prepping Sofr futures launch

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group has set the date for its launch of a futures contract that will reference the secured overnight financing rate (Sofr) that has been chosen to replace dollar Libor in derivatives contracts.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 04:30 PM
The CME Group will launch monthly and quarterly Sofr futures on May 7. The announcement comes a day after the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said that from April 3 it would publish on a daily basis Sofr and two other rates that reference overnight repo transactions ...

