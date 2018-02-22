Skimpy Broadcom margins prove loans are competitive, say bankers

The Commission has launched a study into Europe’s syndicated loan market, focusing particularly on whether it is competitive. It has appointed consultancy firm European Economics to help. European Economics told GlobalCapital in mid-February that the study was likely to take eight or nine months.The EC wants to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.