Banks should come back to small ticket lending, says OCC's Otting

Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting said that banks need to get back into the small ticket consumer lending business in order to expand access to credit for a huge swathe of underserved consumers.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 27 Feb 2018

In a change in attitude of the previous Comptroller, Thomas Curry, Otting said that banks needed to return to fill the gap they left behind in the wake of the financial crisis.

“We think banks should get back into the small ticket lending business. In 2013, the OCC ...

