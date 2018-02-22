PGIM pushes for tighter terms on CLO Libor replacement

Unlike other securitization asset classes, the actively managed nature of CLOs gives more options for coping with the potential end of Libor – managers are involved for the life of a deal – but this also creates more opportunities for conflict over deal terms, especially if the manager ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.