PGIM pushes for tighter terms on CLO Libor replacement

PGIM’s Ronni Neeman, vice president, structured products, said that his institution was pushing CLO managers to put firmer terms on replacing Libor in their deal documents, cutting down on manager discretion – which could be used to lock in low fixed interest rates if the benchmark is longer published after 2021.

  • By Graham Bippart
  • 04:00 PM
Unlike other securitization asset classes, the actively managed nature of CLOs gives more options for coping with the potential end of Libor – managers are involved for the life of a deal – but this also creates more opportunities for conflict over deal terms, especially if the manager ...

