Risk retention win could be tip of the iceberg for reg loosening

The Loan Syndication & Trading Association’s win over federal regulators exempting CLO managers from risk retention could be just the beginning for the loosening of regulatory reform, said market pros speaking on day two of SFIG Vegas.

  • By Graham Bippart
  • 04:00 PM
“I expect we’re going to see more chipping away at the regulation that’s in place,” said Lea Overby, managing director and head of CMBS research at Morningstar Credit Ratings. “We believe risk retention is a good thing but we see that we are entering a period where we ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,182.61 41 13.57%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,824.89 29 9.08%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 10,449.81 32 8.76%
4 JPMorgan 9,387.39 31 7.87%
5 Credit Suisse 5,275.29 12 4.42%