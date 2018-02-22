Risk retention win could be tip of the iceberg for reg loosening

“I expect we’re going to see more chipping away at the regulation that’s in place,” said Lea Overby, managing director and head of CMBS research at Morningstar Credit Ratings. “We believe risk retention is a good thing but we see that we are entering a period where we ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.