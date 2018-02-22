Watermark
Go to Asia edition

HELOCs poised for comeback in 2018

Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs) have been given little attention by ABS players since financial crisis, but a combination of rising home prices and a favorable outlook for the real estate market have rejuvenated the asset class, spurring more talk of securitization.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 06:00 PM

Home values have made a slow but steady recovery since the depths of the housing crisis, and the resulting increase in equity has begun to reignite conversations around HELOCs from securitization and mortgage market participants.

According to TransUnion, 60m homeowners have enough equity in their property to obtain ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 13,091.24 36 12.23%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,472.90 27 9.79%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 9,632.91 31 9.00%
4 JPMorgan 9,162.38 30 8.56%
5 Credit Suisse 4,676.43 10 4.37%