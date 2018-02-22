Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Vegas ABS bash draws 7,000 as market enjoys boom times

Securitization pros descended on the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday for the annual SFIG Vegas event, with over 7,000 registered delegates expected on site for what sources say is a crucial look ahead for a market that has been on a tear.

  • By Max Adams
  • 06:00 PM
According to conference organizer IMN, there were 7,131 attendees registered as of midday on Sunday. That is up from the roughly 6,660 registered delegates at last year’s conference. Of the total number this year, IMN says approximately 3,300 attendees represent either issuers or investors. There’s also been a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 13,091.24 36 12.23%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,472.90 27 9.79%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 9,632.91 31 9.00%
4 JPMorgan 9,162.38 30 8.56%
5 Credit Suisse 4,676.43 10 4.37%