Mayer Brown scoops six MoFo lawyers

International law firm Mayer Brown has hired six lawyers from the New York and San Francisco offices of Morrison & Foerster, including the former chair of its capital markets practice, James Tanenbaum.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 11:45 AM

The lawyers were all either of counsel, senior counsel or partners, focusing on capital markets or tax law, according to online biographies that have now been taken down from the MoFo website. 

An email from Mayer Brown on Saturday said that Anna Pinedo, Tanenbaum, Remmelt Reigersman, Thomas Humphreys, Bradley ...

